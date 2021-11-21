Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $12.31 or 0.00020708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $155.77 million and $1.26 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,653,489 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

