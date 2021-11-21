Livenodes One Day Volume Hits $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00081307 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

