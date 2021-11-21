Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 8% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $361,335.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,785,452 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

