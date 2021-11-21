LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,272.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00383359 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.02 or 0.01141219 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.