Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,746.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,196.16 or 0.07266533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.27 or 0.00372788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.29 or 0.00978916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.00422860 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00272537 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

