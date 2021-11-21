Lossless Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lossless has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.34 or 0.07181374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.76 or 0.99640018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars.

