Lotto (LOTTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.92 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Lotto has a total market cap of $40.92 million and $22,550.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

