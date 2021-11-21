Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $70.01 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

