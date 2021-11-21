Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,822 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

