Lympo Reaches Market Cap of $16.67 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $2.48 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00223491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00087831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

