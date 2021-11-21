Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 2,473 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

