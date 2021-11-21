Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 707 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $12,300,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.86. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

