Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,515 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.