Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 2,673 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.