Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

