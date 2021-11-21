M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 893,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MHO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 376,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

