M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 893,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MHO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 376,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,518. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.