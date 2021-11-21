Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 3,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.