Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Tops $13.19 on Major Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $46.28 million and $8.63 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.19 or 0.00022189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.56 or 0.07282820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,425.95 or 0.99961361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

