MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $602,265.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $602,265.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

