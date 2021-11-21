MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 129.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $359.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.58 and a 12-month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

