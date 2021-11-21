MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00221119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.