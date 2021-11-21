Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of TransAlta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in TransAlta by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -7.25%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

