Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 57,391 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,244. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -156.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

