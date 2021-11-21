Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 96,420 Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Outfront Media by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Outfront Media by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 824,041 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 408,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

