Marshall Wace LLP Buys 50,975 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Franchise Group worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.