Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,057 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

