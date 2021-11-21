Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

