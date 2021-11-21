Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 447.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,724,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,990,000 after purchasing an additional 87,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,769 shares of company stock worth $33,258,272 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

