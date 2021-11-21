Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 178.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $267.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.10.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

