Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,566 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $246.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.00 and its 200 day moving average is $221.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,343 shares of company stock worth $6,546,007 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.81.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

