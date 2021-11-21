Marshall Wace LLP Sells 323,266 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 491,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cerner by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,582,000 after purchasing an additional 588,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

