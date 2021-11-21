Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 11,977 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $11,911,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 434.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62,759 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

