Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 10,822 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $100.25 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

