Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

STNE stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

