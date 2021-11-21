Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Marten Transport worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

