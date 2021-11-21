Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIT remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 205,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

