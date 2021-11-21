MASQ Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and $130,017.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,218,720 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars.

