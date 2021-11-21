Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 649,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,068. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

