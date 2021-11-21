Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.42.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,736,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mattel by 37.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

