Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

