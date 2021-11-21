Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,856.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,693.43. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

