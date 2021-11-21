Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,397.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

