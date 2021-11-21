Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Matthews International worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $36.24 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 195.46%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

