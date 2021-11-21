Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

MMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

MMX opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

