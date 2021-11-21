MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $932,708.50 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $932,708.50 and $58,536.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,181.34 or 0.99631022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052269 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00338572 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.00513414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00191074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001572 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

