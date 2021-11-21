McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

