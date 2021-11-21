McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Fiserv makes up about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $54,229,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in Fiserv by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 522,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after buying an additional 115,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock worth $4,639,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

FISV opened at $100.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.