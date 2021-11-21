McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,760,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,128,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,488 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $70.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

