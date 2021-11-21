McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,091 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

