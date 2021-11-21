Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $626.58 million and $54.75 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00074601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00090886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.89 or 0.07307639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,550.21 or 0.99904095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,356,423 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

